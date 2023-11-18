The year was 2016, and Anthony Rendon was gearing up to play his fourth season as a big leaguer with the Washington Nationals. The star third-baseman was in spring training, gearing up for yet another grueling season. In a spring training interview with ABC's Erin Hawksworth, Rendon admitted to his admiration for pop-singing sensation Taylor Swift.

"Rendon arrives to camp showing love for Taylor Swift" - theScoreMLB

"We went to a concert in the All-Star game last year. No crush all I can say is its admiration" - Anthony Rendon when asked about his t-shirt

Rendon categorically denied any love angle with the singer and added that it was just admiration for her voice and work. Rendon was coming off a dismal 2015 season but looked like a top prospect to shine bright in the 2016 season.

With the Nationals winning their first-ever World Series, Anthony Rendon had the best season of his career in 2019 and one of the most inspirational postseasons for a hitter in recent memory. Not only did his efforts help the Washington Nationals win their first World Series, but they also came just before he made his first free agency move.

When the market opened in 2019, the 29-year-old third baseman emerged as the best hitter available, and the Los Angeles Angels paid a whopping $245 million over seven years to bring his talents to Angel Park.

"Anthony Rendon agrees to a 7-year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, per @JonHeyman" - BleacherReport

Anthony Rendon's fall in form over the years is concerning

Apart from winning a Fall Classic and emerging as the most talented hitter out of the 2019 postseason, life has been difficult on the West Coast for Rendon. During his time with the Los Angeles Angels, Anthony Rendon has been a forgotten legend. He had an MVP-caliber career with the Washington Nationals up until that time.

Throughout his six-year tenure with the Nationals, he hit to a.290/.369/.490 line. His line for the 2019 season, his final one in Washington, D.C., was 319/.412/.598. That was sufficient to take third in the race for NL MVP. He inked a $245 million, seven-year contract with the Angels that winter.

"Whenever the topic of the #Angels defensive struggles has come up, Joe Maddon has noted the early-season absence of Anthony Rendon" - ByJackHarris

Should Trout and Rendon maintain their health throughout the season, the Angels may be in excellent condition. Since they are the two top players on the team, they ought to set the bar high. Ron Washington is the kind of guy who could inspire them, and this club may greatly benefit from inspiration.

While nobody anticipates much from the Angels in 2002, they would be primed to deliver yet another World Series title, but without their ace, Shohei Ohtani.

