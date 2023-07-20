Fact Check: Did Braves icon Hank Aaron pass away from COVID-19 vaccine? Outrageous GOP rep comments unpacked

Regarded as one of the best players of his age, baseball fans of the 1950s and 1960s will remember the name Hank Aaron. When he passed away at the age of 86 in early 2021, it was a death that shook the baseball world.

On Thursday, House Judiciary committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) pushed a fringe theory advanced by Robert F Kennedy Jr, that Aaron's death was attributable to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aaron Rupar @atrupar Jim Jordan begins the hearing by amplifying right-wing claims that Hank Aaron, who was 86, died because of the Covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/uyXSt8nLxx

According to the Ohio congresman, Hank Aaron's January 21st death was a result of the Moderna vaccine, which he received just six days prior. Aaron went on record after he got his jab to urge other African-Americans to get innoculated as well.

Born in Alabama in 1934, he briefly played in the Negro American League before joining the Milwaukee Braves in 1954. One of the first African-Americans to take the field in the MLB, Aaron and his family were often targets of vehement racism.

However, even the most prejudiced of Hank Aaron's detractors could not deny his skill. In 1954, he finished third in Rookie of the Year Award voting after hitting .280/.322./447 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs.

In 1956, Aaron led the MLB in doubles, hits and batting average. The following season, he was awarded the NL MVP Award after finishing with more runs, home runs and RBIs than anybody in the league.

When the team headed south to become the Atlanta Braves in 1966, Aaron went with them. In 1974, he broke New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth's career record home run number of 714. He played with the Braves until 1975, at which point he returned to Wisconsin, to finish his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aaron holds the all-time MLB record for RBIs, extra base hits, and total bases. While it is impossible for any outsider to know the nuances of his personal medical situation, it is incredibly unlikely that the vaccine singlehandedly caused a preventable death within six days of the injection.

Hank Aaron's name should be left to rest in peace

In these times, it is hard to find a more controversial and divisive topic than vaccines. Whether or not Rep. Jordan really believes his claims are secondary. But Hank Aaron should be allowed to rest in peace.

