Fact Check: Did Chicago Cubs manager Lee Elia's infamous rant cost him his job?

Lee Elia was the manager of the Chicago Cubs from 1982 to 1983. However, during his career as manager, he was known for his infamous tirade mixed with profanity at the fans that would be associated with him all his life

On April 29, 1983, the Chicago Cubs lost a two-run lead in the final innings of a 4-3 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. This was not well accepted by the fans who had come to see the game. Consequently, they showed their frustrations at the team verbally and even threw beverage bottles at them. This is what likely angered Lee Elia.

Lee Elia and his infamous rant is a classic

In an interview with reporters, he started his infamous rant directed at the fans for treating the players badly. He also implored the fans to blame him and not the players who he said were giving their best efforts out on the field. The rant became available to baseball fans courtesy of radio reporter Les Grobstein, who recorded it with a microphone.

However, general manager Dallas Green was not pleased and Elia was asked to apologize for his comments to avoid a termination. Ultimately, the Chicago Cubs were out of the National League Eastern Division and Elia was fired on August 22.

Therefore, although it cannot be conclusively said that Lee Elia lost his job due to his rant, it is still a classic for baseball fans four decades later.

Former Chicago Cubs manager Lee Elia's managerial career

Lee Elia managed many other teams in his career

Lee Elia has had an extensive career as the manager of different teams in the MLB. Apart from the Chicago Cubs, he also managed the Double-A Reading Phillies, the Oklahoma City 89ers, the Clearwater Phillies, and finally the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons.

After he was fired from the Cubs, he managed Triple-A Portland Beavers. He was involved in another incident in which he was ejected for throwing a chair after an argument regarding a so-called third strike. He retired from being a manager in 1992.

Lee Elia is one of the most controversial figures in the history of baseball. However, he also gave it his all to see the clubs he managed succeed.

