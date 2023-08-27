Fact Check: Did a fan offer their ligament to Shohei Ohtani? Exploring injured Angels two-way phenom's strong following

The Los Angeles Angels were struck a massive blow when two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani suffered a torn UCL earlier this week. The injury meant that the MVP contender wouldn't be pitching for the team for the remainder of the season.

Although the free-agency-bound star did not pitch in the game against the New York Mets on Saturday, he made a significant impact with his hitting ability.

The phones were out from the fans of both teams as they tried to capture a glimpse of the Japanese superstar when he made his way to the arena on Saturday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 29-year-old commands a strong fan following since arriving in the MLB from Japan in 2018. There was a unique banner for Ohtani in the stands with a fan willing to donate her ligament to the injured slugger.

Expand Tweet

While there has been no official statement on Ohtani's extent of injury, he is understood to undergo a Tommy John Surgery to repair his torn ligament.

Shohei Ohtani showing no signs of slowing despite UCL tear

The news of Ohtani's UCL injury shook the baseball fraternity as his two-way ability made him a prime contender for the AL MVP title this year. Not only is the Angels star not going to pitch anytime soon, but the elbow injury could have a serious impact on his hitting abilities.

Despite the concerns surrounding his injury, Ohtani has opted to continue with his other role. The slugger has reached base in eight of 10 plate appearances in his last two games against the Mets.

Fans at Citi Field almost witnessed a home run when Ohtani smacked Carlos Carrasco toward the right field, only for the ball to end up in foul territory after damaging an auxiliary video board.

Although he was robbed of a home run, the Japanese sensation wowed the crowd with an RBI triple in the second inning to extend the Angels lead to 4-0.

His performance helped the team to back-to-back victories over the Mets, securing the three-game series for the Angels. He also made the record for most triples in the division, with eight.