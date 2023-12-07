Fact Check: Did former MLB star Ron Hunt get hit by a pitch 50 times during a season? Odd baseball record explored

Former MLB infielder Ron Hunt may not have the most enviable record in the major leagues, but he holds a unique record nonetheless. The former Montreal Expos star was plunked a total of 50 times in the 1971 MLB season, a record that still stands today. While it is not a record to be proud of or to look forward to, Hunt managed the incredible feat that no other player has come close to crossing.

Ron Hunt signed for the Milwaukee Braves after his graduation and spent four years in the minor leagues with them before being signed by the New York Mets in 1963. He spent another four years in New York before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1966. After that, he went on to play for several major league teams, including the San Francisco Giants, the Montreal Expos and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over the course of his career, Hunt made the All-Stars twice, both during his time with the Mets. While there is little else in terms of individual achievements, there is no doubt that his record of being hit by pitches is an anomaly in the history of the MLB. In the 1971 season, Hunt was hit by a total of 50 pitches while recording five other seasons with over 20 hit-by-pitch incidents.

Ron Hunt remains the most hit-by-pitch player in the history of the MLB

