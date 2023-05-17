Fact Check: Did John Schneider call a Yankees player "fat boy"? Uncovering target of Blue Jays manager's ire

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider grabbed headlines on Tuesday when his team took on the New York Yankees.

The 43-year-old seemed to clearly say, "Shut up, fat boy" to someone in the direction of the Yankee dugout when the two sides were going at it in the third inning.

The incident took place when New York third base coach Luis Rojas was told to stay within the box. It further led to a conversation between Rojas and the umpires, while comments were traded between personnel on both teams.

Blue Jays coach John Schneider just shouted "shut up, shut up fat boy, shut up" at the Yankees dugout.THIS LEAGUE @StoolBaseball Blue Jays coach John Schneider just shouted "shut up, shut up fat boy, shut up" at the Yankees dugout. THIS LEAGUE @StoolBaseball @short_porch https://t.co/TxJO3uVOCl

It is still unclear who Schneider specifically yelled at when he hurled his "fat boy" insult. Cameras show that he was looking toward the Yankees dugout while making the comments.

Some fans claim that Schneider may have been yelling at Rojas. Meanwhile, others have suggested that Schneider may have directed his insults at Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Theories have also implied that Schneider may have been arguing with some members of the Yankees staff. However, there have been no confirmed reports on whom exactly the "fat boy" comment was aimed towards.

Later in the third inning, Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was ejected following a substance check. However, New York managed to grab a 6-3 win to take a 2-0 lead in the heated series.

It's safe to say that there's been no love lost between the Yankees and Blue Jays.

How have John Schneider's Toronto Blue Jays fared this season?

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider

The Toronto Blue Jays have got off to a fairly decent start in the 2023 MLB season. John Schneider's side is currently third in the AL East with 24 wins and 18 defeats this campaign.

The Blue Jays are on course for another playoff appearance this season. However, they need to improve on their away record which currently is an underwhelming 12-13.

Toronto will play Game 3 of their series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, May 17. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:07 PM ET.

