Fact Check: Did Marcus Stroman make a dollar sign on the mound to indicate that he's opting out after this season?

Marcus Stroman appeared to draw a dollar sign in the dirt on the mound during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The loss notwithstanding, Stroman has been very good this season and is an integral part of the Chicago Cubs' early success.

With an opt-out after this season on his contract, many are speculating that that is why he drew the dollar sign. He may have been indicating to the Cubs front office that he wants his money and intends to opt out to get it.

Paul Sullivan @PWSullivan Stroman, who has an opt out clause, makes what appears to be a $ sign on the mound. 🤔 Stroman, who has an opt out clause, makes what appears to be a $ sign on the mound. 🤔 https://t.co/KcWnCxGm8f

However, that may not be the case. Reports suggest that Stroman, who has done this a time or two before, draws the two lines as his landing spot on the mound when he throws. The S in the middle, naturally, stands for Stroman.

It could be clever or it could be a coincidence that Stroman's drawing looks like a dollar sign. If it entices the Cubs to pay him a little more, then it definitely isn't a problem for the pitcher.

Will Marcus Stroman opt out of his current contract?

Whether or not the dollar sign was a rumor of his eventual opt-out or not, Marcus Stroman is probably going to opt out. As long as he continues pitching well, he can stand to add a few dollars to his contract.

Will Marcus Stroman opt out of the Cubs contract?

He's pitched well thus far, so a raise is not out of the question. If the Cubs don't give him one, then another team surely will after a strong year on the mound, especially if the Cubs can make the playoffs.

