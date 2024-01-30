Fact Check: Did Marcus Stroman’s Yankees deal irritate Harrison Bader? Debunking truth behind viral social media post

In the realm of baseball rumors and speculations, a recent claim circulating on social media suggested that former Yankees slugger Harrison Bader had some strong opinions about Marcus Stroman’s signing with the New York Yankees. however, upon closer inspection, the information has been debunked, revealing the source as a parody account known for crafting satirical content about New York sports.

Expand Tweet

The purported comments attributed to Bader, expressing concerns about Stroman fitting into the Yankees’ clubhouse culture, have been discredited. It turns out that Bader never made such remarks, and the entire narrative appears to be a fabrication by New York Porch Sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Stroman recently signed a two-year deal with the New York Yankees.

In actuality, Marcus Stroman did make a significant move in the recent weeks, signing a two-year deal with the New York Yankees. The 33-year-old right-hander, who previously played for the Chicago Cubs, opted out of the final year and $21 million of his contract, reentering free agency. Stroman’s market value surged in 2024, drawing interest from several teams.

The 33-year-old right-hander, who previously played for the Chicago Cubs, opted out of the final year and $21 million of his contract

Stroman’s addition to the New York Yankees is seen as a strategic move to fortify their rotation, providing stability alongside ace Gerrit Cole. Renowned for inducing ground balls, Stroman’s playing style aligns well with the dimensions of Yankee Stadium, known for its hitter-friendly atmosphere.

The financial implications of Stroman’s signing are noteworthy, as the Yankees are projected to surpass the $297 million luxury tax thershold, making it the highest payroll in the club’s history. Each dollar spent beyond this threshold incurs a steep 110% tax rate, a consequence of the team’s third-time payor status in 2024.

As the Yankees gear up for the upcoming season, the real story lies in their strategic moves to fortify the roster and contend for success in the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.