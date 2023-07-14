Fact Check: Did Yankees draft 12-year-old Conner Madison? Debunking parody page's viral post

Twitter account New York Porch Sports claimed that the New York Yankees signed a 12-year-old hitter named Conner Madison in the 19th round of the MLB draft earlier this week. The tweet which quickly went viral also said that the young outfielder was the 567th pick and plays for Rochester Elementary School.

However, the facts are that the Yankees have not signed any deal with Madison. Incidentally, the 567th pick of the draft belonged to the Minnesota Twins, who took Kennesaw State first baseman Sam Parker.

The tweet was posted by a parody New York sports media account. The Bronx Bombers picked 20 players at this year's draft, and none of them were named Conner Madison.

New York Porch Sports @nyporchsport The Yankees select Conner Madison, an OF from Rochester Elementary School, as their 567th overall pick in the 18th round.

While the post caused a bit of a stir on social media, some fans even questioned the legality of the move given the player's age. Only players who have graduated high school are eligible for the draft.

There is no information on whether Madison is a real name of a young prospect.

Can the New York Yankees qualify for the playoffs in 2023?



The New York Yankees are fourth in the AL East with a 49-42 record. Aaron Boone's team is nine games behind divisional leaders Tampa Bay Rays and five behind the Baltimore Orioles, who are in second.

While there's still a long way to go in the second half of the MLB season, the Yankees will need to get their act right quickly to remain in the playoff hunt.

New York's top players, including Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo, will need to step up for the remainder of the regular season to put pressure on the teams above them for a postseason berth.

