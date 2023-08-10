Fact Check: Did Phil Mickelson bet on 43 MLB games in a day? Latest reports disclose golfer's gambling habits

Phil Mickelson is arguably the greatest golfer to have ever graced the sport. The 53-year-old has reportedly made over $106 million in career earnings and much more via endorsements.

However, Mickelson has struggled with his gambling addiction for over three decades. In fact, the golfer's habit is so intense that he once made 43 bets on MLB games in just one day, according to his former friend and sports betting expert, Billy Walters.

In an excerpt from his upcoming book Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk, Walters wrote that Mickelson has bet an estimated $1 billion in the past 30 years. He further explains how the golf legend's total gambling losses are probably around $100 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per Walter's book, Mickelson placed 43 bets on MLB games on June 22, 2011. It is believed that the three-time Masters winner ended up losing $143,500 while gambling on baseball games in just under 24 hours.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



-Lost close to $100 million gambling

-Tried to bet on a Ryder Cup he was competing in

-Made 43 bets on MLB games in ONE DAY



(via Billy Walters, h/t Fire Pit Collective) Over the last three decades, Phil Mickelson allegedly:-Lost close to $100 million gambling-Tried to bet on a Ryder Cup he was competing in-Made 43 bets on MLB games in ONE DAY(via Billy Walters, h/t Fire Pit Collective) pic.twitter.com/LM31FDaV6j

Sources also claim that Mickelson would usually make single-game bets between $100,000 to $200,000 on football, basketball, and baseball.

By his own admission, Mickelson has acknowledged being reckless with his gambling in the past. However, it's unclear whether he continues to place bets on different sports.

Interestingly, Mickelson was keen on a career in baseball when he was younger. In 2003, he pitched for the Toledo Mud Hens during batting practice but didn't make it to the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate.

Phil Mickelson's net worth in 2023

Phil Mickelson

Despite losing millions in gambling, Phil Mickelson is still worth a small fortune. As per reports, the golfer has a net worth of around $400 million as of 2023.

Most of Mickelson's money has come from his golf career, endorsements and sponsorship deals. As per Forbes, he has made over $106 million in prize money.

Mickelson has won a staggering 45 events on the PGA Tour. His prominent achievements include six major championships: three Masters titles, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship.