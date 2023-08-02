Fact Check: Did Steve Cohen tweet "I don't care anymore"? Parody account's viral post, examined

Steve Cohen has become the talk of the town among the MLB community. The New York Mets owner recently tried to convey some semblance of promise for next season, while preparing fans for what could be a lean few years.

The team dealt defending Cy Young pitcher Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, just days after shipping Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers.

While the trades were rather confusing, on Tuesday, a parody account by the name of FAX Sports: MLB, decided to have some fun at Cohen's expense and grabbed a fake screenshot of him tweeting:

"I just don't care anymore. Sorry"

However, the tweet was not uploaded by Cohen's official Twitter account despite rumors suggesting that the Mets owner had deleted the post.

To confirm that the tweet was fake, it can be noted that Cohen's official account on Twitter has a blue tick mark verification, while in the screenshot, his profile's verification mark was silver/gray.

Can Steve Cohen's New York Mets qualify for the MLB playoffs in 2023?

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen

Steve Cohen's New York Mets are currently fourth in the NL East with a 50-56 record. They are 18 games behind divisional leaders Atlanta Braves and eight wins behind the Philadelphia Phillies who are second, in contention for a wild card entry into the postseason.

While the Mets are not mathematically out of the playoff race yet, Buck Showalter's side needs a miracle to qualify for the postseason.

Cohen took over as majority owner of the New York franchise in 2020. While many fans expected the hedge fund billionaire to take the team to new heights, the Mets have struggled to get their act together over the past few seasons.

In a recent press conference, Cohen urged the New York faithful to have some patience and put their trust in the young talents being groomed by the team. However, it's safe to say that the Mets have been underperforming in the MLB since their new owner entered the frame.