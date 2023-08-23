Fact Check: Did White Sox fire Ken Williams, Rick Hahn during batting practice? Exploring Jerry Reinsdorf's bold decision amid faltering season

The Chicago White Sox relieved Ken Williams and Rick Hahn of their duties recently. The team has had a very brutal season, coming in 16 games back of first in the weak AL Central, with 77 losses on the season. When they were expected to compete for the title, they've been awful.

To be relieved in the middle of the season like Ken Williams and Rick Hahn were by the White Sox is rough. What's even worse is the report that they were on the field talking with players during batting practice when it happened.

Did White Sox fire Rick Hahn and Ken Williams during BP?

According to AJ Pierzynski, the Chicago White Sox relieved Ken Williams and Rick Hahn of their duties while they were on the field during batting practice.

He said on Foul Territory:

"Kenny and Rick were on the field for batting practice yesterday. They had no idea. No clue they were getting fired. They get fired between 4:30 and 7 pm? Explain that process to me!"

The White Sox have a lot of talent in Dylan Cease, Luis Robert, Eloy Jiminez and others, but it has not panned out this year. They sold off most assets at the Trade Deadline and have now fired two of their chief front office members.

The White Sox fired their GM

They will regroup and try to do better next year, but they were evidently so displeased with the product that they couldn't wait to fire people.