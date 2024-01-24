Fact Check: Did the Yankees' uniform change put off the Blake Snell deal? Truth behind viral claim, explored

Earlier in the offseason, the New York Yankees made an offer to two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. But Snell declined the deal, and the team quickly pivoted to signing Marcus Stroman.

While introducing some new players to the team, the Bronx Bombers are also introducing a new jersey style for the 2024 season. The road jersey will look slightly different, mainly without the white outline around "New York" and the numbers on the back.

The changes were slammed by many fans around the league. Shortly after, Fax Sports: MLB posted a fake quote about what Blake Snell thinks of the new jerseys.

"I really wanted to be a Yankee until I saw those new road unis," the post read.

The account is generally known as a troll account that tries to stir up some talking points in the community. Their posts follow typical news-breaking fashion and often trick fans who are not closely paying attention.

As you can see, the page is all for fun and laughs and is not to be taken seriously. If you are looking for a good mix of humor outside your typical baseball reporting, this is an account you will want to follow.

The Yankees are the only team to give Blake Snell an offer so far

Los Angeles Angels vs San Diego Padres

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Yankees were the only team to give Blake Snell an offer. That's quite surprising, as Snell is coming off a Cy Young year.

The Bronx Bombers offered Snell a six-year, $150 million deal, which he turned down. He's looking for either a bigger AAV or a longer-term contract.

However, there's still hope in the organization that they can get a deal done. Adding Snell alongside Gerrit Cole and Marcus Stroman would make for one formidable starting rotation.

Pitching was an area of concern for the team last season. While Cole shone, he was a bright spot for a rotation that struggled to get healthy. That's why the team has not closed the door on their interest in starting pitchers.

While the Yankees are the only team to offer him a deal, they are not the only ones interested. The San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels have been tied to the hard-throwing left-hander. Any of them could make Snell an offer at any point.

