Fact Check: Did Zac Gallen kill a bird during pre-game warmup? Diamondbacks pitcher's feat evokes memories of Randy Johnson 

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 18, 2023 12:51 GMT
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen just did something few other pitchers have done other than fellow Diamondbacks legend Randy Johnson. Unfortunately, it was not something that will go down in the record books.

Gallen, during pre-game warmups last night, hit a bird with his curveball. The bird died on impact, much like what happened with Randy Johnson all those years ago. The major difference was that Johnson killed a bird mid-game and Gallen was only guilty during warm-ups.

Additionally, Gallen threw a curveball and it appeared that Johnson was using his signature fastball. To be compared to Johnson is impressive for Gallen, but he likely would prefer to be compared for his actual pitching.

Zac Gallen is leading the Diamondbacks to prominence

While he's not dominating as Randy Johnson did, Zac Gallen has developed into a bona fide ace for the Arizona Diamondbacks. They're currently 25-19 and three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and Gallen is a major part of that.

So far, he's sporting a 2.35 ERA and a 2.6 fWAR already. Last year, he recorded 4.3 fWAR (a career-high for Gallen) and is on pace for over 7 fWAR this year. Assuming he can keep it up, this will easily be the best year of his young career.

Zac Gallen really hit a bird with a curveball. https://t.co/T6XOZudoMH

The Diamondbacks are ahead of schedule on the rebuild and Gallen's emergence as one of the league's top pitchers is perhaps the biggest reason why. If they're to continue, they'll have to rely on him.

Edited by Zachary Roberts
