MLB fans react to Giants postseason legend Madison Bumgarner being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks:  "Hardest fall off in history"

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 20, 2023 16:33 GMT
Arizona Diamondbacks v Miami Marlins
Madison Bumgarner was DFA'd today

The Arizona Diamondbacks have given up on former San Francisco Giants All-Star Madison Bumgarner. They've designated him for assignment, which means they don't care where he goes next as long as it's not as a part of the Diamondbacks.

Following a steady career with the Giants, one in which he became an absolute postseason legend, he joined the Diamondbacks. He was never able to recapture the magic and now finds himself out of a job.

The Diamondbacks have DFA'd Madison Bumgarner, per @nickpiecoro https://t.co/irlZys0Azc

The pitcher had an incident with St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras recently. Contreras let out a cry when he just missed a pitch after taking a big swing at an up and in delivery from the pitcher.

Bumgarner didn't appreciate that, telling the catcher to "shut the f*** up" and calling him a "p***y" from the mound. That will be one of the last things he does as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The veteran pitcher isn't totally out of gas, so another team will likely pick him up and use him to eat innings. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and New York Mets could use him in place of injured starters for now.

How long was Madison Bumgarner on the Diamondbacks?

With the next few days being the final moments of his Arizona career, it's important to note how long he was with the team. He was a legend with the Giants and turned that into a nice deal to join the Diamondbacks.

Madison Bumgarner is no longer a Diamondback
His first season with Arizona was in 2020. The shortened season marked his first and he stayed there through the 2023 season, though not to completion. He spent a little over three full seasons in the desert.

Edited by Zachary Roberts
