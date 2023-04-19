Fact check: Does Aaron Judge wear the wrong number on his belt? Images show Yankees captain without 99 on his strap

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is in the spotlight once again. However, this time it is related to the curious case of the number on his belt.

Judge wore a non-numbered belt during his spring training. But like all other players, he also wears a uni-numbered belt. Although his jersey number is 99, the number on his belt is turned upside down, making it look like 66.

This has led to several speculations regarding the mystery of different numbers on his jersey and on his belt.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Who's gonna tell Judge his belt is upside down? Who's gonna tell Judge his belt is upside down? https://t.co/YJMO3vzrOy

Several fans believe that Judge does not know that his belt number is rotated, while others think it is some ritual that he follows. Another reason could be the fact that it has something to do with his teammate Kyle Higashioka, whom he exchanged belts with. It could also be due to some bet that Judge lost and as a consequence, he has to wear the belt for the rest of the season.

There is, however, another possibility for this. In 2022, Judge smashed 62 home runs for the New York Yankees. The number "66" on his belt might be the number of home runs he's targeting to hit this season.

Unless the man himself confirms or denies these possibilities, the discussion regarding the curious case of Judge's belt will continue.

Aaron Judge's MLB performance

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season.

Aaron Judge is one of the best players of the New York Yankees roster. He is a 4-time All-Star and 3-time Silver Slugger award winner.

Judge has developed a batting average of.284 and has 763 hits in his career. He has also scored 225 home runs and has batted in 505 runs. He seems poised to be one of the greats in the world of baseball.

