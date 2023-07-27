Fact Check: Does Noah Syndergaard want to be with the Angels? New Guardians pitcher's supposed disaffection, examined

Noah Syndergaard was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Cleveland Guardians as part of a deal for shortstop Amed Rosario to join LA. The pitcher had struggled as a reclamation project for the Dodgers and now he heads to Cleveland.

Upon the trade, an MLB account appeared to showcase a tweet that Noah Syndergaard had deleted. The supposed tweet, pictured below, was deleted.

An MLB parody account tried to trick people about Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard allegedly tweeted:

"F***. I'd rather be on the Angels lol."

This came from an account called MLBonFAX, which is a parody account. They're attempting to trick people into thinking they are the MLB on FOX account, which is a verified source.

Despite the blue checkmark, which comes thanks to Elon Musk's allowance for any account to buy verification, this is not a real account and not a real tweet. As far as anyone knows, Syndergaard isn't publicly upset about the deal.

Noah Syndergaard traded to Cleveland Guardians

Noah Syndergaard used to play on the Los Angeles Angels but was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers at the beginning of the year. Ahead of the Trade Deadline, he has now been sent to the Cleveland Guardians.

Noah Syndergaard was traded

The Guardians said via ESPN:

"We felt that this made sense for us, and now is the right time to give Gabby and Tyler some more opportunities. We also wanted to be respectful to Amed. We recognize his place on our team and as a veteran leader and his expectations of himself and transitioning him to a lesser role would had an impact on him and the team and we were very mindful about doing that."

Now, Rosario will presumably start for the Dodgers after the trade while Syndergaard works into the Cleveland rotation.