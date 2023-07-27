MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: 3 players who will not survive feat. Blake Snell and Josh Hader

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, which means rumors are being churned out. Any good player on a struggling team is likely to see their name pop up in these rumors. That's the case for Blake Snell and Josh Hader, both of the San Diego Padres.

The deadline is August 1, which means desperate teams have until then to make moves. Here are a few players who are all but assured of a trade.

#1, Josh Hader

Josh Hader has returned to form, becoming an All-Star in his first full season with the San Diego Padres. Despite that, the team has struggled mightily and they're more than likely going to have to sell at the trade deadline. Hader, who was a top target last year, will almost assuredly be on the move.

#2, Blake Snell

Look for some team to swing a blockbuster deal for both Hader and Blake Snell. The Padres ace has been fantastic this year, but again, it hasn't mattered much for the team. San Diego could recoup a lot of their losses by sending both out.

#3, Jeimer Candelario

Jeimer Candelario won't survive the Trade Deadline

Jeimer Candelario is one of the best third basemen that's truly available, since Nolan Arenado is extremely unlikely to be moved. That makes him valuable and he's already been linked to multiple teams. The Washington Nationals are headed nowhere, so he's as good as gone.