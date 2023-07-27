Which San Diego Padres players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals? Immaculate Grid Answers July 27

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a crossover between the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Padres. These teams have long histories with a lot of players moving between them, but it's up to prospective grid completionists to find out which players they are.

Fortunately, there are plenty of answers to who played for both the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals. If you're struggling to think of any, here are a few examples.

Immaculate Grid Answers July 27: Which San Diego Padres players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals?

Matt Carpenter is probably most people's first thought. He spent most of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before joining the New York Yankees for a season. He then signed with the San Diego Padres in the offseason and is on their current roster.

Here are some other MLB players who fit the bill here:

Russell Branyan

Jim Edmonds

Luis Garcia

Jedd Gyorko

Edwin Jackson

Jon Jay

Wade LeBlanc

Ryan Ludwick

Pat Neshek

Tommy Pham

Trevor Rosenthal

Luke Voit

Michael Wacha

Miles Mikolas is another good answer. He spent a long the last several seasons with the Cardinals but was a member of the Padres from 2012 to 2013.

Miles Mikolas played for the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. Their site can tell you every single player who was on the field for any amount of time for both these franchises. That will help your rarity score.