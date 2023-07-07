Who is Jose Fermin? Cardinals infielder set to make MLB debut

With an injury to a regular, the St. Louis Cardinals are calling up infielder Jose Fermin to the big league squad. The struggling Cardinals will hope that the journeyman can make the most of his first MLB opportunity in the wake of an injury.
After rumors surfaced, Jose Fermin was officially recalled on Friday with Tommy Edman going on the 10-day IL due to right wrist inflammation. Fermin will take his place, but with the All-Star break coming soon, the infielder may not have as long with the MLB team.
Jose Fermin making MLB debut soon
Jose Fermin is not currently ranked among the St. Louis Cardinals top 30 prospects. The infielder has been a bit of a journeyman thus far.
Fermin has a career .256/.346/.364 slash line in seven seasons in the minors. That's numbers from AAA, AA, A and other leagues within the St. Louis Cardinals system.
He had most recently been with AAA Memphis. He's slated to wear the uniform number 35 and as soon as he gets into a game, which he may or may not do right away, he will have debuted in the MLB.
He isn't guaranteed to play right away as he could be viewed as a depth piece for the next few days before the All-Star break. If Edman returns after, then Fermine will likely be sent back down.
