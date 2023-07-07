Who is Jose Fermin? Cardinals infielder set to make MLB debut

With an injury to a regular, the St. Louis Cardinals are calling up infielder Jose Fermin to the big league squad. The struggling Cardinals will hope that the journeyman can make the most of his first MLB opportunity in the wake of an injury.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW José Fermín will have a chance to make his major league debut with Tommy Edman hitting the IL. #STLCards José Fermín will have a chance to make his major league debut with Tommy Edman hitting the IL. #STLCards https://t.co/9Udw6yMQ36

After rumors surfaced, Jose Fermin was officially recalled on Friday with Tommy Edman going on the 10-day IL due to right wrist inflammation. Fermin will take his place, but with the All-Star break coming soon, the infielder may not have as long with the MLB team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jose Fermin making MLB debut soon

Jose Fermin is not currently ranked among the St. Louis Cardinals top 30 prospects. The infielder has been a bit of a journeyman thus far.

Jose Fermin could debut soon

Fermin has a career .256/.346/.364 slash line in seven seasons in the minors. That's numbers from AAA, AA, A and other leagues within the St. Louis Cardinals system.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals INF José Fermín has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



INF/OF Tommy Edman (right wrist inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL.



Fermín will make his Major League debut with his first appearance and wear uniform no. 35. INF José Fermín has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).INF/OF Tommy Edman (right wrist inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL.Fermín will make his Major League debut with his first appearance and wear uniform no. 35. https://t.co/hXyRbrGbQi

He had most recently been with AAA Memphis. He's slated to wear the uniform number 35 and as soon as he gets into a game, which he may or may not do right away, he will have debuted in the MLB.

He isn't guaranteed to play right away as he could be viewed as a depth piece for the next few days before the All-Star break. If Edman returns after, then Fermine will likely be sent back down.

Poll : 0 votes