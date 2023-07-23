Dylan Crews jersey unveiled: Which no. will the former LSU star wear at Washington Nationals? 

The Washington Nationals made Dylan Crews the second overall pick in the MLB Draft. After talks of him going first overall ahead of LSU teammate Paul Skenes, he slipped to two where the Nationals were thrilled to land him (though the same would have likely been true of Skenes). Now, he embarks on the journey throughout the minor leagues and into Major League Baseball.
When that occurs, it appears as if Dylan Crews will don the familiar number three jersey he wore at LSU. The uniform was handed to him on draft night, which suggests that the team is prepared to let him use it.
Dylan Crews jersey number revealed
Ordinarily, draft picks in other sports leagues don't get given their actual jersey right away. For example, first overall pick in the NFL Draft Bryce Young received a jersey with the number one on it, but he will wear nine on his back.
In MLB, things operate a little differently. MLB draft picks don't make the majors for a while in most situations. Dylan Crews is more MLB ready than others might be since he played in college, but it's not a direct path.
He will spend time in the minors, which means the uniform number three might not be available then. Often, prospects make debuts with strange jersey numbers. The Nationals may or may not be holding that one for their first 2023 draft pick, though. Only time will tell.
