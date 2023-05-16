Fact Check: Has Angel Hernandez retired? MLB's most hated umpire has only officiated one game in 2023

Angel Hernandez is not a popular umpire. Umpiring in general has been under a microscope for the last few seasons, but Hernandez' work always comes under scrutiny. For most fans, he is the worst ump in the league.

He's been noticeably absent from baseball this year. Fans have had a more blissful watching experience because he's only been involved in one match this year. Has he retired?

This may come as unfortunate news to some baseball fans, but Angel Hernandez has not retired. According to sources, a back injury has plagued the umpire.

The director of Major League Umpires Randy Marsh told USA Today that he was under the impression that the umpire's absence was for a “medical matter.”

As Hernandez continued to miss games, fans began to wonder if one of the lowest-rated umpires in recent memory had finally stepped away. He's been on the wrong end of some of the worst called games in recent history.

Hernandez is involved in a lawsuit against MLB for discrimination and many believed that he had been soft-banned from umpiring games. However, this is not the case.

By all reports, when his back is healed enough, he will return to regular action once more. For now, he's still recovering from the injury and isn't ready to handle a game, but he soon will be.

