MLB fans distressed with umpire performance early on this year: "Home plate umpires just love to f**k us with terrible calls"

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 02, 2023 15:52 GMT
MLB umpires are under fire once again

MLB umpires have a focused lens on them with the rise of robo umps. There is technology out there that can call accurate balls and strikes and not completely alter a game with a bad call and it may be coming sooner rather than later. In the meantime, every single call by an umpire is scrutinized.

When they miss calls badly, and they do, it can have an effect on the outcome of a game. There's more to a win or loss than an umpire's single call, but it is something that routinely happens.

The latest example has MLB fans up in arms. In a close game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the victim of a poor strike call.

just another bad call in a close game https://t.co/kM8MqVw7nq

On a pitch that was both low and inside, the Blue Jays slugger was rung up by the home plate umpire. Baseball fans have sent their ire towards him, but this is only the latest in a long line of bad calls this year. It won't be the last, either.

@maddiecholette That wasn't even close and should result in umpire discipline if MLB had any stones to actually hold umpires accountable.
@maddiecholette The home plate umpires just love to fuck us with terrible calls.
@maddiecholette Can’t wait for the @UmpScorecards even if it doesn’t benefit, the Blue Jays it is embarrassing for how bad that ump was. @MLB @MLBUA #BadUmp
@maddiecholette The inside pitch should be the easiest to call for any umpire. This is just 💩
@maddiecholette Once again an @MLB ump with a terrible game called. I’ve got no words because it’s everyday and getting worse and worse
@maddiecholette oh my god that was never even close wtf
@maddiecholette Horrific call
@maddiecholette Horrible call, really pissed me off
What are we doing here, @mlb? Showcasing how much everyone wants the future of the game to suffer because someone who can't play sucks at their job? Pandering to last place in the AL East because "legacy?"Your officials are garage league, and it's embarassing. #roboumps plz twitter.com/maddiecholette…

This call has frustrated the fans. Umpiring seems to be on a steady decline with nothing being done to prevent it.

Bad calls on the basepaths can be overturned via challenge, but strikes and balls cannot. They can't even be argued, so these calls are made and they impact the game and whether they're right or not, that's the end of the discussion.

MLB umpires should do better

With a robotic umpire coming sooner or later, MLB umpires should work with some urgency. Framing and human error are big parts of the game, but routinely missing calls like the one above are happening far too often.

MLB umpires are bad this year

They know their main job is to call balls and strikes and that a robot can do it almost perfectly. Why they haven't even attempted to get better is shocking. Their job may eventually be obsolete, but there's no urgency to improve.

Until they do, teams will continue to suffer for their inaccuracy and perhaps get thrown out or lose games.

Edited by Zachary Roberts
