Fact Check: Has Shohei Ohtani asked for a few days off from the Angels? Manager says two-way phenom is 'tired' 

For his 10th victory of the year, Shohei Ohtani threw six innings of one-run, three-hit ball against the San Francisco Giants. On a night that left Ohtani emotionally and physically weary, the Angels' two-way superstar pushed through tiredness to win, and he contributed to even more baseball history.

MLB @MLB pic.twitter.com/NW8vqJd0Kz With tonight’s victory over the Giants, Shohei Ohtani hits the 10-win mark for the second straight season.

Ohtani became the first player in major league history to have repeated seasons with both 10 victories and 10 home runs. Furthermore, Ohtani is the first player in MLB history to have 40 home runs and 10 pitching victories in the same season.

Ohtani's manager, Phil Nevin, claimed that the player struggled and was exhausted throughout his recent outstanding performance, adding that he felt unwell the entire time. Ohtani later admitted after the game that he might think about taking a day off.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Phil Nevin said after the game that Ohtani is quite tired. Ohtani did not push back on that, but noted that everyone is tired this time of year.



Ohtani said if he needs a day or two off, he'll say something.

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star performances

Shohei Ohtani has been selected to play in three MLB All-Star Games, in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Thank you everyone for all the votes!! - shoheiohtani

Ohtani first went up to bat against right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer in the 2012 All-Star Game. In the second half, he made a comeback as the starting pitcher. His fastballs, which he threw at 100.2 mph, were well-known.

The Japanese international was chosen for the American League squad in 2022 as a designated hitter and pitcher for the second time. He only participated as a batter, though, since he chose to prioritize the 2022 MLB regular season over the All-Star game. Additionally, he skipped the Home Run Derby.

Shohei Ohtani was named the starting designated hitter for the 2023 American League All-Star squad, MLB announced in June this year. Ohtani is now the 10th position player in LA Angels history to be chosen for at least three All-Star Games.