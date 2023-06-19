Fact check: Is Guardians Star Josh Naylor related to teammate catcher Bo Naylor?

Josh Naylor and Bo Naylor are brothers who both play professional baseball in MLB. They hail from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School. Both brothers were drafted right out of high school and have represented Team Canada at the Under-18 Baseball World Cup.

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE Bo Naylor x Josh Naylor.. exactly what the people have been calling for #Guardians Bo Naylor x Josh Naylor.. exactly what the people have been calling for #Guardians https://t.co/NTV4qLuMml

Hitting in the 4 and 5 holes today. - CleGaurdians

Josh Naylor, the oldest of the two, was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2015 and later traded to the San Diego Padres, where he made his MLB debut in 2019. In 2020, he was traded once again, this time to the Cleveland Guardians (formerly known as the Indians). Josh has played as a first baseman for the Guardians and has a batting average of .255 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.

Bo Naylor, the younger brother, was drafted by the Guardians in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Bo, who is a catcher, has the potential to become the starting catcher for the Guardians and is regarded as a talented player in his position.

Josh Naylor's career with Gaurdians

Josh Naylor has achieved some notable feats in his career. In the 2020 postseason, he became the first player in MLB history to collect five hits in his first five playoff plate appearances.

On May 9, 2022, he made history by hitting two three-run home runs or grand slams in the ninth inning or later, becoming the first player to have at least eight RBI in the eighth inning or later since RBI became a recognized statistic in 1920. In January 2023, Josh and the Guardians agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million deal to avoid salary arbitration.

Both Naylor brothers continue to make their mark in professional baseball, showcasing their skills and contributing to their respective teams.

