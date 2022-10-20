WATCH: New York Yankees wives and girlfriends turn the tables on Josh Naylor, hit his 'rock the baby' HR celebration following Yankees series victory over Guardians

As the saying goes, you reap what you sow, and Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor felt the heat against the New York Yankees.

Rewind to Sunday’s Game 4 between the New York Yankees and the Guardians, Josh Naylor celebrated his solo home run with a "rock the baby" gesture, referring to pitcher Gerrit Cole and his kin. However, the celebration went in vain as his team ultimately lost the game.

The Yankees paid very little heed and did not react much when Naylor mocked Cole. But after putting an end to the Guardian's season in Game 5, the Yankees had the last laugh.

Revenge was on the minds of the Yankees and everybody associated with the team. The stadium erupted in a “Who’s Your Daddy?” chants as Naylor made his way out for his first at-bat during Game 5.

Yankee's wife and girlfriend joined in on the fun, too, after the team from New York progressed to the ALCS finals. High up in their private suite, the wives and girlfriends of the Yankee players filmed a video of the entire group rocking the baby in unison. A fitting farewell to Naylor and his antics.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Yankees wives and girlfriends are all in Yankees wives and girlfriends are all in 😭 https://t.co/c2DOt8oS9K

Elizabeth Torres, Noel Gonzalez and Rosmaly Severino were among those trolling Naylor after an easy 5-1 win in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Gleyber Torres also mocked the celebration upon completing the final out of the second on Tuesday. It was the ultimate payback for Naylor, who may now be regretting celebrating too early.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks GLEYBER IS A LEGEND FOR THIS GLEYBER IS A LEGEND FOR THIS https://t.co/YesbKjYocO

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros, Game 1 ALCS

The first game of the American League Championship Series took place on Wednesday night, with the Houston Astros narrowly beating the New York Yankees 4-2. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series, which means they are now three games away from the World Series for the fourth time since 2017.

FINAL: Astros 4, Yankees 2



"FINAL: Astros 4, Yankees 2. In Game 1 of the ALCS, the Astros do what they do. Great starting pitching from Justin Verlander. Big relief arms. Outhomered their opponent for the fourth time in four playoff games. Yankees K’d 17 times. Astros still haven’t lost this postseason." - Jeff Passan, Twitter

Harrison Bader put the Astros in the backseat with his fourth home run in his sixth postseason game, whacking a solo shot against Justin Verlander. Houston quickly tied things up. Yuli Gurriel hit a home run to put Houston up 2-1. A couple more solo home runs from Chas McCormick and Jeremy Pena made it 4-1.

Houston Astros @astros LA PIÑA AND NOW CHAS?!



WHAT IS GOING ON?! LA PIÑA AND NOW CHAS?!WHAT IS GOING ON?! https://t.co/Z895cAEJIg

Anthony Rizzo salvaged something for the New York Yankees as he scored a run on a solo shot, cutting the lead to 4-2. The Yankees threatened further in the eighth, putting the tying run on first with two outs. The score remained the same until the final out, however, sealing the deal for the Astros.

