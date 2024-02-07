A recent social media post by the satirical X page FAX Sports has sparked confusion and amusement among baseball fans, claiming that Jose Altuve signed a 10-year, $800 million contract extension with the Houston Astros, with the entire amount deferred until 2075. The post quoted Altuve saying:

"This way, the Astros can spend more money on other players."

However, it's essential to clarify that this information is purely satirical and not grounded in reality. The actual contract Altuve signed with the Astros is a five-year extension, essentially making him an astros player for the remainder of his career. The deal, starting in 2025 and taking Altuve through his age-39 season, is worth $125 million, with $30 million per season from 2025-2027.

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane expressed the significance of Altuve’s long-standing connection with the team, highlighting the player’s outstanding performance and contributions to the franchise’s success. Altuve has been with the Astros since 2011, making him one of the most accomplished and beloved players in the team’s history.

Jose Altuve’s satirical post is a joke linked to Shohei Ohtani’s recent deal with the Dodgers.

The joke regarding Jose Altuve’s deal stems from Shohei Ohtani’s unconventional Los Angeles Dodgers’ contract involving significant deferrals. Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million contract with the team includes a unique clause where he defers all but $2 million of his annual salary until 2034-2043.

Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million contract with the Dodgers will se him earn only $2 million yearly between 2034-2043

Contrary to the satirical claim of an $800 million deal, Jose Altuve’s extension reflects a commitment between the player and the organization. Altuve’s loyalty to the Astros is evident as he chose to stay with the team throughout his career, showcasing his impact both on and off the field.

The social media post suggesting an $800 million contract for Altuve is a playful fabrication. The actual details of Altuve’s extension are grounded in a five-year, $125 million deal, emphasizing the genuine and significant relationship between the player and the Houston Astros.

