Fact Check: Is Mike Trout being traded to the Dodgers?Debunking viral claim surrounding shocking deal 

A social media post is going viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that Mike Trout is being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former MVP is, according to that post, heading to the new National League favorite. It's a shocking and massive trade, but is it real?

No, the trade is not real. Mike Trout is not being traded to the Dodgers, at least not now. The center fielder is not in any trade talks whatsoever, and he's not about to trade one LA uniform for another.

The viral post in question claimed that Gavin Lux, James Outman and Clayton Kershaw were heading from the Dodgers to the Los Angeles Angels in return for Trout. However, several key things make this a totally false report.

For one thing, this is a known parody account. They're pretending to be the official MLB on FOX account by calling themselves MLB on FAX, hoping fans won't notice the difference.

Furthermore, the trade is a bit nonsensical. 35 Dodger dogs (ballpark food) and Clayton Kershaw only for the postseason both make no sense and would not be part of a trade that ever took place.

The Dodgers did sign Shohei Ohtani away from the Angels, but fans can rest assured that the other generational talent in Anaheim isn't also leaving for greener (or bluer) pastures.

Is Mike Trout going to be traded?

With all that said, there's no deal for Mike Trout happening now, but rumors persisted early in the offseason. With the current state of the Angels, many believe a full rebuild is needed. That would entail some prospects they could get from a theoretical Trout trade.

Mike Trout is not being traded

However, he's never expressed a desire to leave and has a no-trade clause, so a deal would be difficult. Furthermore, GM Perry Minasian recently shot down those rumors, saying:

“Mike Trout is not getting traded. 100 percent.”

The team has no plans to move on from him, and he doesn't want to leave. Despite a viral rumor, Mike Trout is not being traded.

