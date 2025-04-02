Fact-check: Is the MLB banning "torpedo bat" after initial support? Looking into the viral claim

The New York Yankees have been in the news for the wrong reasons as the use of custom torpedo bats by Yankees stars divided opinions of fans, analysts and players.

After a nine-home run surge against the Milwaukee Brewers in a game last week, fans were outraged by the Yankees using torpedo bats. However, a report clarified that the custom bats weren't violating MLB's policy.

While the MLB seemingly backed the use of the torpedo bats, a report on April 1 claimed that the league is considering banning the custom bats over the offensive surge and advantage they provided the hitters.

The viral claim was made by ESPN's Pardon the Interruption's X account, writing:

"BREAKING: MLB is reportedly banning the "Torpedo Bats" after backing them just two days ago. Is baseball right or wrong?"

The post caught the attention of fans with more than 800k views in five hours. However, in another post, PTI's account clarified that it was an April Fool's joke, reminding everyone of the date.

"Always remember the date Knuckleheads..." they wrote.

The torpedo bats are not going away anytime soon, especially with several teams looking to add the custom bats into their arsenal this season after the Yankees' historic home run barrage against the Brewers.

Giancarlo Stanton refuses to blame torpedo bat for elbow injury

While the torpedo bats have caught the attention of the baseball community over the last week or so, it was used by veteran Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton last season.

Reports claimed that the use of the custom bat and the adjustments to his swing could've been a factor in Stanton's elbow injuries. The Yankees star didn't address those reports on Tuesday.

"You’re not going to get the story you’re looking for," Stanton said before the three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. "So if that’s what you guys want, that ain’t going to happen."

Stanton, who has started swinging for the first time since reports of tennis elbow in both hands in Spring Training, explained the thought behind the custom bats.

"It makes a lot of sense," Stanton said. "But it’s like, why hasn’t anyone thought of it in 100-plus years? It’s explained simply and then you try it and as long as it’s comfortable in your hand."

The Yankees dropped their first game of the season on Tuesday after a 7-5 defeat against the Diamondbacks. But they did break the record for most home runs in the first four games of the season, adding three homers on the night to take their tally to 18.

