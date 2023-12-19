Fact Check: Is Shohei Ohtani's opt out clause inspired by Aaron Judge's Yankees contract? Debunking bizarre claim around $700,000,000 Dodgers deal

Just days after signing a record-breaking contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that contains an opt-out clause, Shohei Ohtani's contract has been likened to the deal signed by Aaron Judge last year.

Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees in December 2022, which was rumored to have an opt-out clause that would be triggered if Brian Cashman left the team. This, in turn, has raised rumors that it inspired the opt-out clause in Ohtani's contract, which is not true.

Shohei Ohtani is in a similar situation that Aaron Judge found himself in this time last year in the MLB offseason. The slugger saw out his contract, became a free agent, and ended up signing with the New York Yankees to become the highest-salary position player in the MLB.

At that time, it was rumored that Judge was offered an opt-out clause if GM Brian Cashman left the organization.

Those rumors have resurfaced once again, as Ohtani's contract contains a personnel-based opt-out clause. Well, this is not true, as Judge's contract only has a no-trade clause, while Ohtani's opt-out option can be activated only if either of two key executives, part owner Mark Walter and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, are no longer with the team.

Shohei Ohtani is the first Dodgers player to have full no-trade clause in his contract

It has been reported by the Associated Press that Shohei Ohtani's contract contains an uncommon opt-out clause based on "key personnel" in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Specifically, it refers to part owner Mark Walter and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

Moreover, it also contains a full no-trade clause, the first offered by the LA front office.

Freidman took charge as the top executive. This means that while Ohtani may opt out of his contract at the end of a MLB season if either of the two top executives leave the organization, he will not be traded to any other team for the duration of his contract.

