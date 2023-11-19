Fact Check: Was the 1924 World Series result influenced by a pebble? Revisiting bizarre incident that turned out to be fateful

In 1924, the AL pennant holders, the Washington Senators, faced off against the NL pennant winner, the New York Giants, in the Fall Classic. Instantly, it turned out to be a classic World Series. In seven games, plenty of moments were remembered by the fans, but one particular episode still torments the minds of baseball nerds.

Did a pebble influence the outcome of the World Series? Well, to look at things in the eighth inning, with the bases loaded and two outs and the Senators losing 3-1, Bucky Harris hit a ground ball to third that Fred Lindstrom was unable to field (no error was called) as the ball bounced over his head. Consequently, two runs were scored for a 3–3 draw in the ninth inning.

It was said that the baseball hit a pebble, defecating the ball over the third baseman and eventually assisting the Senators in claiming the Fall Classic in the twelfth inning.

"The longest postseason elimination game by innings to date was Game 7 of the 1924 World Series, which went 12 innings. It is best known because of Billy Heywood in Little Big League mentioning how Freddie Lindstrom had a ball go over his head after hitting a pebble to end the series" - Gershon Rabinowitz

Eight reels of nitrate film were discovered in a garage in Massachusetts in 2014, having remarkably survived 90 years in storage. In the eighth inning of game seven, the Washington Senators were trailing the New York Giants 3-1, according to the movie tease on the reel.

A routine ground ball struck a pebble and skipped over the Giants' third baseman, bringing in two runs while President Calvin Coolidge watched. The Senators won the game in extra innings, walking it off in the twelfth in almost a similar manner as the ball again skipped over the head of the third baseman.

World Series: An event like no other

The best baseball event of the season is the World Series. After seven games, the Texas Rangers prevailed 4-1 to win the 119th World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers.

Counting back to the time when legends like Hank Aaron, Cy Young, Babe Ruth, Carl Ripken Jr., etc. took center stage for their ball clubs during the World Series, stars of today's era are also attempting to add as many Fall Classic titles to their belts as possible.

"The Texas Rangers lost 102 games in 2021 but won the World Series this year. In baseball history, there are only two other teams that have won the World Series two years after losing at least 100 games: the 1969 Mets and 1914 Braves" - @FunBaseballFact

