Fact Check: Was Ben Affleck forced to wear a Cardinals hat while filming Gone Girl? Jon Hamm jokes about losing out role to Boston Red Sox superfan

In the world of movie casting, sometimes the unexpected happens. In the case of the film "Gone Girl," the role of the husband, Nick Dunne, was initially meant for Jon Hamm, known for his iconic role as Don Draper in "Mad Men." However, Hamm couldn't take on the part due to scheduling conflicts, and it eventually went to Ben Affleck.

But what's even more interesting is the playful banter that arose from Affleck having to wear a New York Yankees hat in the film, not a St. Louis Cardinals one, considering he's a die-hard Red Sox fan.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



But when director David Fincher asked him to wear a Yankees cap, he refused…causing production to shut down for 4 days.



"Being from Boston & not being very professional as an actor, Ben refused.”



Instead, they settled on a Mets hat Ben Affleck was paid $10M for Gone Girl.But when director David Fincher asked him to wear a Yankees cap, he refused…causing production to shut down for 4 days."Being from Boston & not being very professional as an actor, Ben refused.”Instead, they settled on a Mets hat Ben Affleck was paid $10M for Gone Girl.But when director David Fincher asked him to wear a Yankees cap, he refused…causing production to shut down for 4 days."Being from Boston & not being very professional as an actor, Ben refused.”Instead, they settled on a Mets hat 😂 https://t.co/F4QcZP6UGH

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Affleck, a proud Bostonian, has always been vocal about his support for the Red Sox. So when he was cast in "Gone Girl," which required him to play a character from Missouri and wear a Yankees hat, it became a fun talking point. Hamm, being a Cardinals fan, couldn't resist teasing Affleck about the situation.

Hamm explained during an interview that he was initially set to play the role in "Gone Girl" but had to drop out due to his commitment to "Mad Men." He jokingly mentioned how Affleck, a Boston guy, had to wear a Yankees hat for the film and how he was probably not very happy about it.

What did production do when Ben Affleck refused to wear the Yankees hat?

Interestingly, it turns out that Affleck didn't actually wear a Yankees hat in the movie. In a scene set at a New York airport, his character, Nick Dunne, wears a New York Mets cap instead. It was a compromise made during filming, perhaps to avoid stirring up the rivalry between the Red Sox and the Yankees.

Ben Affleck and the production team had to compromise and the actor can be seen wearing a New York Mets cap in the movie.

Ben Affleck is not the only actor from Boston to have refused to wear a Yankees hat. Other notable actor, Matt Damon has also had issues on set for being "too much of a Red Sox fan". Damon has allegedly gone as far as to add some winks to the Boston Red Sox in several of his roles.

In the end, the casting switch-up added an amusing twist to the production of "Gone Girl." Hamm's Cardinals fandom and Affleck's devotion to the Red Sox created a playful dynamic, even if the Cardinals hat didn't make it into the final film. Fans of both actors and baseball enthusiasts can enjoy the lighthearted banter that ensued from this unexpected casting quirk.

Poll : 0 votes