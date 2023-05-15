Fact Check: Was Bryce Harper suspended after clash with Hunter Strickland led to benches-clearing brawl in 2017?

Bryce Harper is one of the most popular players in the world of baseball right now. In 2017, he had a benches-clearing brawl with Hunter Strickland, and fans are interested in knowing whether anybody was suspended for that incident or not.

The incident started all the way back in 2014 during the National League Division Series in which Bryce Harper hit two home runs off Hunter Strickland even though the San Francisco Giants won that series.

Cut to 2017, the two faced each other again during the eighth inning of the game. Strickland hit Harper's waist with a 98 mph fastball. This was not liked by Harper who thought Strickland was seeking revenge for the 2014 incident.

Consequently, he pointed his bat at Strickland and charged up the mound throwing his helmet and landing a couple of blows on Strickland. This started a benches-clearing brawl between the members of the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants. Both Harper and Strickland were ejected from the game at the time.

For their actions, both of them were suspended the next day May 30, 2017. Harper was suspended for four games. However, he appealed and his suspension was reduced to three games. Strickland meanwhile was suspended for six games.

Thus, Harper indeed got suspended for his 2017 clash with Hunter Strickland.

Other famous bench-clearing brawls in MLB

Bryce Harper in Philadelphia Phillies v Colorado Rockies game

While the Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland brawl certainly provided some entertaining moments in the MLB, it wasn't the only one. There are other interesting brawls in the world of baseball too.

Some of the best-remembered ones are Rougned Odor (Texas Rangers) punching Jose Bautista (Toronto Blue Jays) after a hard slide in 2016, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds brawl after first innings results in 2014, The Atlanta Braves-San Diego Padres All-out Brawl in 1984, Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek start Yankees- Red Sox brawl in 2004 and more.

While brawls do provide an entertainment angle in baseball, it also increases the chances of players getting injured. It is expected that MLB can come up with some severe sort of punishment against brawls so that they can be reduced in the future.

