Fact Check: Was Cal Ripken's "Iron Man" streak saved by the Orioles canceling a game for lighting malfunction?

Cal Ripken is widely recognized as one of the finest players to have ever graced the MLB. He played 21 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and holds the record for most consecutive games played (2,632) in the league.

Due to his physical endurance and durability, Ripken was nicknamed "The Iron Man".

However, conspiracies and theories suggest that Ripken's record-extending streak of consecutive games was reportedly in danger on Aug. 14, 1997, when the Seattle Mariners visited Camden Yards.

Game 1 of the series was postponed due to a mysterious power outage at the stadium. According to some theories, the Orioles deliberately shut off a bank of lights and sent the crowd home to keep Ripken's streak alive.

However, this is simply untrue and even Ripken has denied the rumors.

As far as conspiracies go, Ripken caught actor Kevin Costner sleeping with his wife Kelly the previous day, which ensued in a fight between the two men. The Orioles reportedly felt that Ripken may have injured his arm or suffered from emotional stress and canceled the game and hence, turned off the lights at the stadium.

In a 2008 interview, Ripken clarified the issue. He said that he was present for the game and in the Orioles dugout when the lights malfunctioned at Camden Yards.

The Orioles legend even suggested that he was ready to play against the Mariners, shrugging off any rumors of him being injured for the game.

Cal Ripken's MLB stats and career honors

Cal Ripken spent his entire MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles. He racked up a staggering 3,184 hits, 431 home runs, and 1,695 runs batted in during his career.

The baseman also won two Golden Glove awards and eight Silver Slugger awards. Ripken helped the Orioles win the World Series Championship in 1983 when Baltimore got the better of the Philadelphia Phillies at the final hurdle.

Ripken earned 19 All-Star honors across his time in the big leagues and holds the record for the most consecutive games played at 2,632. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.

