Fact Check: Was Cardinals manager Oli Marmol suspended following fierce on-field exchange with umpire CB Bucknor?

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol recently had a dispute with umpire C.B. Bucknor, which strained relations between the two. However, Marmol wasn't suspended over it.

The incident started during an August game last season when Bucknor ejected Marmol when he argued a strike call against Cardinal's third baseman Nolan Arenado. The two of them continued to yell at each other and Marmol told Bucknor that his time as an umpire in the sport was done. Similarly, Bucknor retaliated that Marmol had just gotten to the big leagues.

In this season's spring training, C.B. Bucknor refused to shake hands with Oli Marmol. This led to Marmol remarking that Bucknor was not good at his job and lacks class. He also stated that the other three umpires Ron Kulpa, Angel Hernandez and Carlos Torres all shook hands with him and apologized for Bucknor's actions.

C.B. Bucknor has been umpiring since 1996, while the 2022 season was Marmol's first as a manager. However, it seems they settled their differences as Marmol and Bucknor shook hands during a spring training game in Jupiter, Florida.

Oli Marmol has had a difficult season with the Cardinals

Marmol needs a miracle for St. Louis Cardinals

Marmol has managed less than satisfactory results with the St. Louis Cardinals so far. An incompetent roster and bad play has seen the Cardinals go 12-24 so far this season, nine games behind division leaders Pittsburgh Pirates.

Marmol needs his team to come together and string together a series of wins if the Cardinals are to have any chance of making it to the postseason. If the team fails to turn things around, the call for Marmol's position will keep getting louder.

