Fact Check: Was Eloy Jimenez injured in the brawl? White Sox outfielder seen hobbling after the fight

Eloy Jimenez seemed to be collateral damage out of the brawl between the two sets of opposing rosters of the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians. The fight began as a result of Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson and eventually both benches cleared resulting in a lot of pushing and shoving.

In the bottom of the sixth innings, Ramirez hit an RBI double towards right field on an 88 mph change up from Michael Kopech of the White Sox. As he tried to reach second base, he slid in to the second bag in between Anderson's legs.

Things got extremely heated as soon as the Guardians infielder was on his feet. Both players squared off with their fists up as benches cleared. After punches were thrown at each other, the pair was split and restrained. However, things didn't end there.

🇨🇦 Latt @Latt_90 pic.twitter.com/GE88TaEHD9 Andddd Eloy Jimenez found a way to get injured in this brawl

Managers Paul Grifol and Terry Francona got involved in a heated exchange as well that resulted in a near clash between Grifol and Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh. During this incident when the shoving and pushing spilled over to the foul line, Eloy Jimenez could be seen hobbling away.

Initially fans and media personnel watching at home thought the White Sox outfielder had injured himself and was looking at a possible layoff. However, that concern seemed to be done with as Jimenez completed the rest of the game and only took a minor hit.

Is Eloy Jimenez expected to miss any games?

Till now there is no indication that Eloy Jimenez will be missing out on any action for Chicago. They are already well behind the postseason contention and need all hands on deck if they have to salvage something out of a below-par season.

As for others, Ramirez and Anderson's brawl is under scrutiny and they are expected to gain multi-game suspensions from the MLB. Francona, Grifol and Sarbaugh were also ejected from the game.