Fact Check: Was former Mets outfielder Khalil Lee accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend?

New York Mets outfielder Khalil Lee was released by the team on Monday after he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend.

SNY @SNYtv According to multiple reports, the Mets have released minor league outfielder Khalil Lee on.sny.tv/nhY3PhV According to multiple reports, the Mets have released minor league outfielder Khalil Lee on.sny.tv/nhY3PhV https://t.co/wbhTrsmWPQ

Khalil Lee and his ex-girlfriend Keriwyn Hill had a five-month relationship that ended in September 2021. However, they met each other and continued to stay in touch. On May 7, 2022, Khalil asked her to fly to Syracuse as he was interested in restarting their relationship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All was going well between them until later that night when she confronted him over some intimate texts found on his mobile. This resulted in a violent argument between them, and Lee choked her and called her ugly. After getting slapped in the face, the Mets outfielder grabbed her box braids and yanked her backward causing her head to hit the kitchen stand.

He was charged with criminal assault. An arrest warrant was issued and a lawsuit was filed in the Syracuse court on the ground that Lee physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend. When the allegations came to light, the New York Mets released him.

The Syracuse court is yet to declare a verdict on the case.

Khalil Lee's MLB career

Lee in New York Mets v Miami Marlins game

Khalil Lee was a promising talent for the New York Mets. He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2016. The Royals traded Lee to the Mets in a three-team trade on Feb. 10, 2021.

In his short major leagues career, Lee had a batting average of .100 with one home run and four RBIs. He is expected to make better choices in his life and in his future endeavors.

Poll : 0 votes