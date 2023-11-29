Fact Check: Was former MLB player Red Murray struck by lightning during a game? Unbelievable 1909 incident explored

Red Murray had an exceptional career as a Major League outfielder. He roamed the outfield of the St. Louis Cardinals from 1906 to 1908, the New York Giants from 1909 to 1915, 1917, and Chicago Cubs in 1915.

However, he is most known for his lightning grab on July 17th, 1914. According to the popular myth, lightning struck him and rendered him unconscious as he made the catch.

But according to the baseball almanac, Murray was not playing an outfield position during that game. Instead, many believe this myth may have been exaggerated from a prior incident.

On August 16, 1909, Red Murray made a stellar catch during a game brewing with lightning and thunder. He robbed Pirates' second baseman, Dots Miller, of an extra-base hit. Miller sent a deep fly to the outfield, where Murray made a barehand play as lightning illuminated his body.

The storm did not let up, and neither team could pull away from each other. With lightning cracks becoming more frequent, the umpires had no choice but to end the game in a 2-2 tie.

Red Murray should be remembered as an all-time great

Red Murray played in the Deadball era. This was the period between 1900 and 1920 when offensive statistics were down, from batting averages to home runs and runs per game.

Stadiums where games were played were spacious, and the balls used were deemed "dead" by players and managers compared to balls used in the past.

Despite this, Murray led all National League outfielders in home runs and runs batted in. He also led the outfield group in assists and stolen bases on 16 occasions. In 1909, the season after he left the St. Louis Cardinals, he was MLB's NL home run leader.

That is quite the accomplishment when playing with baseballs that are not designed to be hit far. Murray deserves more recognition for his fruitful career.

