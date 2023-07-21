Fact Check: Was Fred McGriff called 'Crime Dog' because of his troubles with law? 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee's nickname origin examined

Fred McGriff finally got his due after he was unanimously voted into the Hall of Fame in 2023 by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. It was a long time coming for McGriff as he was one of the most consistent power-hitters of his generation.

McGriff had a distinguished MLB career, spanning over 19 seasons with six teams. His unparalleled consistency saw him become the first hitter in MLB history to smash 30 home runs for five different clubs.

The former first baseman is revered by his peers, but his peculiar nickname has often bewildered MLB enthusiasts. He was rumored to be nicknamed the 'Crime Dog' by his former San Diego Padres teammate Marty Barrett.

However, the nickname was popularized and often credited to renowned sportscaster Christopher Berman. Berman is often regarded as a path-breaking personality in the sports-announcing business, and he had a penchant for coining peculiar nicknames for players.

McGriff's nickname had nothing to do with his relationship with law enforcement. The term 'Crime Dog' referred to a popular animated character, 'McGruff the Crime Dog.'

McGruff was an animated dog created to increase crime awareness and personal safety in the 80s. Berman gave McGriff that nickname because of his last name, and it stuck with him for the rest of his career.

Mark McGwire acknowledges Fred McGriff's Hall of Fame induction

He played for six franchises over his decorated career, but his most famous MLB stint came for the Atlanta Braves. He registered a career-high 37 home runs in his first season for the Braves, guiding them to the National League West summit for a third consecutive season.

He continued his hitting streak in the following season, accumulating 34 homers in the strike-shortened 1994 season. The former first baseman was also named the All-Star Game MVP for his late heroics for the National League.

While the two previous seasons were laden with personal accolades, the cleanup hitter played a pivotal role in the 1995 World Series triumph. He hit 22 home runs in his last season with the Braves in 1997.

He retired in 2004 with 493 career home runs to his name. Former Oakland Athletics hitter Mark McGwire acknowledged the five-time All-Star's induction into the Hall of Fame.

“Fred is a Hall of Famer," former hitter Mark McGwire said. "He’s one of the best to ever play the game. That’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter if you get in on the first ballot, the last ballot, or through the era committee, you’re a Hall of Famer."

