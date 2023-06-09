Fact Check: Was Matt Dermody DFA'd because of his previous racist comments? Red Sox pitcher sent down after past tweets resurface

Pitcher Matt Dermody's career as a member of the Boston Red Sox ended nearly as quickly as it began after past comments made by the pitcher came to light.

A 32-year old veteran right hander, Dermody has pitched just about everywhere. He began his pro career in September 2016 for the Toronto Blue Jays, after being drafted by the team three years earlier. He made 32 appearances for the Jays in 2017, and became a free agent in 2019.

Following stints with both the Chicago Cubs and overseas in Japan, Matt Dermody inked a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox in January 2023. He was called up on June 8 after posting a record of 2-2 alongside a 4.50 ERA in Triple-A Worcester.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On June 8, Matt Dermody made his first career MLB start against the Cleveland Guardians. The 32-year old allowed three earned runs and four hits in just four innings before getting yanked. He was credited with the loss in the Sox' 10-3 defeat.

Red Sox Watcher @WatcherSox Jose Ramirez takes Matt Dermody deep and all of Red Sox nation cheers Jose Ramirez takes Matt Dermody deep and all of Red Sox nation cheers https://t.co/1rVAVgFkUF

"Jose Ramirez takes Matt Dermody deep and all of Red Sox nation cheers" - Red Sox Watcher

On the heels of his start, some past comments he had made on social media came to light. The remarks, steeped in controversy, may have played a role in the team designating Dermody for assignment right after his botched start.

The comments were posted on Twitter during the 2021 season, while Dermody was playing in Japan. Although the Tweet was later deleted, sources have Dermody on record with the following:

“#PrideMonth. Homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God. They will go to hell. That is not my opinion, but the #Truth. Read 1 Corinthians 6:9. May we all examine our hearts, ask Jesus to forgive us, and repent for our sins. I love you all in Christ Jesus!”

The revelations come on the heels of similar claims made by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass. Bass called corporations like Target and Bud Light "evil" and "demonic" on account of their pro-LGBT stances.

While it may not be completely true that Matt Dermody was released on account of his Tweets, the fact that he had a horrific first MLB outing probably made the decision a lot easier for the Boston Red Sox.

Matt Dermody distraction is the last thing that the Boston Red Sox need

While having a player who picks fights with the LGBT community is a troubling distraction, it becomes an untenable one when games aren't going your way. Now with a record of 31-32, the Red Sox are a distant fifth place, 14.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. If you're going to be a Twitter polemicist, you might as well have a good ERA to back it up.

Poll : 0 votes