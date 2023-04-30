Fact Check: Was Miguel Andujar robbed at gunpoint at his farm in Dominican Republic? Story behind the scary incident

Miguel Andujar marked his season debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates with a bang on Saturday. The baseman drove in three runs and smashed a homer as his team beat the Washington Nationals 6-3.

While Andujar enjoyed a special outing with the Pirates yesterday, he was involved in quite a frightening incident about 14 months ago.

In March 2022, Andujar was assaulted and robbed at his farm in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. At the time, he was signed by the New York Yankees.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

John Sparaco™ @JohnSparaco



Andújar was allegedly beaten and robbed at gunpoint, but is no longer in danger. Another person on the property was injured. According to a report from @ESPNDeportes , Yankees infielder Miguel Andújar was the victim of an assault on a farm he owned in the Dominican Republic.Andújar was allegedly beaten and robbed at gunpoint, but is no longer in danger. Another person on the property was injured. According to a report from @ESPNDeportes, Yankees infielder Miguel Andújar was the victim of an assault on a farm he owned in the Dominican Republic.Andújar was allegedly beaten and robbed at gunpoint, but is no longer in danger. Another person on the property was injured.

Reports claimed that Andujar was with three other relatives on his property when they were attacked by two gunmen. Three shots were fired, and one of his relatives was struck with a bullet in the finger.

Andujar did not get shot but was beaten by the two robbers. They stole his gold chain, which was estimated to be worth $7,000. The MLB star's father's SUV was also stolen during the assault, but the vehicle was later recovered by the police.

Andujar's relative, who was shot, was in stable condition after the attack.

Despite the life-threatening incident, Andujar returned to spring training with the Yankees the following week. While speaking to reporters after his assault, he said:

“Definitely a tough situation right there. What can you say when you go through something like that? But I’m good, I’m healthy. Thank God everything worked out well.”

What is Miguel Andujar's net worth in 2023?

Pittsburgh Pirates baseman Miguel Andujar

According to reports, Miguel Andujar is worth an estimated $5 million. He has accumulated most of his wealth through his baseball career.

Andujar signed with the New York Yankees as an international free agent in July 2011. He made his MLB debut for the team in 2017.

In September 2022, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Andujar off waivers. He signed a one-year contract worth $1.525 million with the team on November 18.

The Pirates will be hoping that Andujar continues to deliver the goods for them for the remainder of the 2023 season. Pittsburgh is currently leading the NL Central standings with 20 wins and eight defeats.

Poll : 0 votes