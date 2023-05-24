Fact Check: Was Nolan Arenado suspended for setting off bench-clearing brawl between Cardinals and Mets in 2022?

Nolan Arenado is known for his strong temperament in the MLB. The St. Louis Cardinals baseman was once suspended for two games due to his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl against the New York Mets in April 2022.

The scuffle broke out after Arenado ducked his head out of the way of a high fastball from then-Mets reliever Yoan Lopez in the eighth inning. Arenado appeared furious with the dangerous pitch and began yelling at Lopez before tossing aside catcher Tomas Nido.

It didn't take long for both benches to swarm onto the field. However, no punches were thrown in the scrum.

While Arenado received a two-game suspension for provoking the scuffle, Lopez was fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for the pitch. Moreover, Lopez was greeted by high-fives from his teammates when he returned to the Mets dugout.

The game eventually ended in a 10-5 win for the Cardinals but the brawl between the two sides overshadowed the result.

How has Nolan Arenado fared in the 2023 MLB season?

St. Louis Cardinals baseman Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado has had a decent start to the 2023 MLB season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 32-year-old has racked up 26 hits and nine home runs in 194 at-bats at a .268 batting average.

Interestingly, Arenado received the eighth ejection of his career, and his first this year, against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Despite Arenado's efforts, the Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central standings with 22 wins and 28 defeats. Oliver Marmol's side needs to string together a number of wins if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

St. Louis will square off in Game 3 of their away series against the Reds on Wednesday, May 24, with the contest scheduled to begin at 6:40 PM ET.

