Fact Check: Was Randy Johnson sued by PETA for killing dove with a fastball during a spring training game in 2001?

Randy Johnson, a former pitcher with the Diamondbacks, had a 22-year Hall of Fame career. The "Big Unit" was a 10-time All-Star, a five-time Cy Young Award winner, and the World Series MVP in 2001 when Arizona defeated the Yankees to win the title.

On March 24, 2001, future Hall of Fame pitcher Johnson took the field in a spring training matchup against Calvin Murray of the San Francisco Giants. The finest power thrower to ever play the game, standing at 6-foot-10, unleashed a fastball that most certainly reached triple digits.

However, it was never placed on the plate. Instead, it struck a bird, which caused a feather explosion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the incident became a spectable for the media and fans, it had far serious consequences for Johnson, as he was sued by PeTA for cruelty to animals.

"Baseball pitcher Randy Johnson throws a fast pitch and hits a flying bird" - badboyRDW8

Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks Pour one out for the bird.



21 years ago, Randy Johnson did this. 🤯 Pour one out for the bird. 21 years ago, Randy Johnson did this. 🤯 https://t.co/LvFzq8Lfjt

"Pour one out for the bird. 21 years ago, Randy Johnson did this." - @Dbacks

The bird, which was probably a mourning dove, can be seen falling to the ground while losing feathers in the video. The catcher at the moment, Rod Barajas, remarked, "All you see is an explosion."

The event affected Johnson, who has since put it away in his memories as simply another incredible baseball-related viral video.

Randy Johnson's retirement

Johnson announced his retirement from the baseball in 2010. On April 12, 2010, the Seattle Mariners' home opener at Safeco Field featured a ceremonial first pitch, and the Mariners invited Johnson to toss it.

".@Dbackswill wear these awesome Randy Johnson patches on the night of his number retirement http://ble.ac/1eQYxY0" - Bleacher Report

In his first year of eligibility, 2015, Johnson was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Johnson received a copy of the drum kit Neil Peart, the drummer for the Canadian band Rush, used on their 30th anniversary tour.

"Great day to play a doubleheader at Dedeaux field against Stanford .. and hopefully throw a strike to get it all started …" - rj51photos

Randy has a great time now that he is retired.

Poll : 0 votes