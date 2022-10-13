"This is delightful and the photos are good!", "He always had a canon" MLB fans amazed to learn Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer with the NFL

Randy Johnson has found himself surrounded by the world of photography. The Hall of Fame pitcher now owns a photography company and is employed by the National Football League. The lanky lefty has admitted that this has been a passion of his since he studied it in college.

After becoming a Major League pitcher, Randy Johnson had to take a step back from photography. After retiring in 2009 and being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2015, he has found his passion again.

Sophie Kleeman @sophiekleeman learned today that randy johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots nfl games (???) learned today that randy johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots nfl games (???) https://t.co/P714LxY6hH

MLB fans are shocked to hear that he loves photography and is employed by the NFL. Johnson's logo for his photography business is a picture of a dead bird, making fun of when he nailed a bird in 2001.

Fascinating @fasc1nate Randy Johnson annihilates a bird in a spring training game, 2001 Randy Johnson annihilates a bird in a spring training game, 2001 https://t.co/tgVFdpCAat

Fans think it's amazing that Randy Johnson is having a successful career in photography. "The Big Unit" has been a fan favorite in the league since his debut in 1988 with the Montreal Expos.

"This is delightful and the photos are good!" one fan said.

"He always had a canon", another fan said jokingly.

Cormac @RealCormacE @sophiekleeman Do all his shots look like ariel views? 🤔 @sophiekleeman Do all his shots look like ariel views? 🤔

Littlewind @__Littlewind @sophiekleeman @RexChapman Bet he hears “Down in front!” a few times a game. @sophiekleeman @RexChapman Bet he hears “Down in front!” a few times a game.

Deathstalker 🦂 @Tommy_W1587 @sophiekleeman @RexChapman This is so cool. I’m glad Randy is pursuing his passion in life and found new life outside of baseball. Awesome stuff. @sophiekleeman @RexChapman This is so cool. I’m glad Randy is pursuing his passion in life and found new life outside of baseball. Awesome stuff.

Fans are delighted to hear that he is pursuing something that he loves. Most athletes are just that, athletes. You don't hear much from athletes after their retirement.

Johnson is showing that he's multifaceted. It's inspiring to see someone chase their dreams. He had such a successful career that he didn't need to do anything after baseball; this is pure passion.

Randy Johnson was an all-time great

Miami Marlins v Arizona Diamondbacks game one

Johnson is one of baseball's greatest pitchers of all-time. "The Big Unit" was a menace on the mound. Standing at 6'10, the lefty was an instant intimidation factor. When he entered the league, he was the tallest baseball player at that time.

He is a ten-time All-Star, five-time Cy Young Award winner, four-time ERA leader, and a nine-time strikeout leader. Randy Johnson was nearly unhittable.

He threw a no-hitter in 1990 and a perfect game in 2004. He threw his perfect game at the age of 40 making him the oldest pitcher in the league to throw a perfect game.

He won the World Series title with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 and was voted the World Series MVP. The Diamondbacks retired number 51 in 2015, the number he wore for the club. It is the ultimate sign of respect that a team can do for a player after their career is over.

Randy Johnson's lengthy career with many accomplishments makes him without a doubt one of MLB's greatest pitchers of all-time.

Poll : 0 votes