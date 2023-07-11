Fact Check: Was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. born in Cuba? Dominican star's place of birth explored after ESPN graphic goes viral 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby last night. He beat Mookie Betts, Julio Rodriguez (who set the Derby record with 44 home runs in a single round) and Randy Arozarena by setting his own record for the final round with 25 long balls.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing ESPN graphic notes that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a "Cuban-born HR Derby champion."



He was born in Canada (Montreal) before living in the Dominican Republic. ESPN graphic notes that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a "Cuban-born HR Derby champion." He was born in Canada (Montreal) before living in the Dominican Republic. https://t.co/0SvXxLod47

After he won, celebration ensued. ESPN, which was showcasing the event, posted a graphic on screen that said Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the second-ever Cuban Derby champion. There's only one problem: the Toronto Blue Jays star isn't from Cuba.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not from Cuba, as ESPN's victory graphic suggested. He is from the Dominican Republic, as evidenced by his participation on their national team during the World Baseball Classic in the spring.

Ironically, this was an easy mistake to catch. Guerrero is not the second Cuban Derby champ, but he is the second Home Run Derby winner from his own family. His father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., won it as well.

Vladimir Guerrero @VladGuerrero27



Proud of you son



#HRDerby What a performance!Proud of you son What a performance! Proud of you son ♥️#HRDerby

That means that the two stars would be the same nationality and if Yoenis Cespedes is the only Cuban victor, then neither Guerrero Jr. or Sr. is from that country.

Additionally, Vlad Jr. was born in Canada while his father, once again ironically, was playing for the Blue Jays. Either way, the family nor the slugger himself is from Cuba.

Poll : 0 votes