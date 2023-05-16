Fact Check: Was Yankees manager Aaron Boone suspended in 2018 for making contact during argument with umpire?

Aaron Boone is known for his ejections and suspensions while arguing for his team the New York Yankees. The same happened to him during the New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers game in 2018.

Aaron Boone in an argument with Nick Lentz in 2018

It all started during the fifth innings of the game when the Yankees were trailing the Tigers 3-0. Umpire Nick Lentz called a strike three courtesy of Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Jordan Zimmerman, which was not liked by the Yankees manager.

Boone emerged from the Yankees dugout and argued with the umpire getting ejected in the process. He also showed his catcher impression to emphasize his point to the umpire. However, in his moment of excitement, he bumped his head into the umpire's hat.

Consequently, he was suspended for one game for his outburst. However, this outburst seemed to motivate the Yankees who made a comeback in the next inning and finally defeated the Tigers 7-5. Yankees Players like Luis Severino and Gleyber Torres appreciated what their manager did for them irrespective of getting suspended.

Thus, Aaron Boone did get ejected and suspended for having contact with the umpire in 2018.

Aaron Boone's second ejection in 2023

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Boone got ejected during his best performance of the season Boone got ejected during his best performance of the season 💀 https://t.co/Jep34LkuW5

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and ejections from the game seem to go side by side. He was again ejected during the Yankees vs Blue Jays game on Monday for supporting Aaron Judge during a 1-1 sider thrown by Jay Jackson and arguing with umpire Clint Vondrak.

While he supported the fact that the umpire missed a pitch call, he did not think that his behavior would call for an ejection and this led to further argument. Moreover, he threw his chewing gum before leaving the field and believed that the Toronto Blue Jays team was also dissatisfied with Vondrak's umpiring skills.

While his intentions are good, Aaron Boone is expected to keep his temper in check so that he does not get ejected and suspended in future games.

