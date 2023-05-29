Fact Check: Were Blue Jays tipping pitches during controversial Aaron Judge homer? Chris Bassitt's latest comments could hold the answer

Chris Bassitt is the most recent player to weigh in on the Aaron Judge controversy. Even a few weeks later, with both teams seemingly heading in opposite directions, the issues between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees aren't going away.

The pitcher was recently interviewed and asked about the whole situation. Bassitt, to his credit, refrained from saying anything negative about Judge or his team. He did, however, admit a crucial mistake on his own team's part.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Chris Bassitt says the Yankees were relaying tips to Aaron Judge before his controversial home run in Toronto, although he did admit this is not technically illegal.



"Judge's response to it? I had no problem with it. Was it a lie? Yeah, it was a lie." Chris Bassitt says the Yankees were relaying tips to Aaron Judge before his controversial home run in Toronto, although he did admit this is not technically illegal."Judge's response to it? I had no problem with it. Was it a lie? Yeah, it was a lie." https://t.co/CUqh3CbFhe

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Bassitt wasn't pitching that day, he admitted that his team was tipping up and down the staff. He said:

"We knew it was going on. I'll say this about the whole situation. They knew we were tipping and they were relaying tips. Is that illegal? No, it's not illegal."

He did say he wasn't sure about the positioning of the coaches, which is something his team brought up to the league offices:

"Is it kind of in that gray area of like, all right, if the first base and third base coach are having to relay tips, is that kind of a gray area where it's like, should that be allowed for first and third base coaches to do? You can argue that back and forth all you want."

Bassitt placed most of the blame for the controversy squarely on his team's shoulders.

Chris Bassitt refuses to blame Aaron Judge

When asked, Chris Bassitt said he did not buy Aaron Judge's excuse, but he said he understood why he lied. He also said he didn't feel like he or his teammates had done anything illegal.

Chris Bassitt blamed pitch tipping

Bassitt continued:

"Judge's response to it? I had no problem with it. Was it a lie? Yeah, it was a lie. What do you want him to do, come out and say, 'Hey, all their pitchers were tipping and I'm going to tell them how they're tipping.' I just think he kind of made up a story just to basically kind of say, 'I'm not going to tell them I'm tipping.'"

Ultimately, this is Bassitt admitting that most of the issue stems from his staff tipping pitches.

Poll : 0 votes