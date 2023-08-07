Fact Check: Were White Sox players napping during MLB games? Keynan Middleton's explosive allegations, explored

In a shocking revelation, former Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Keynan Middleton has laid bare the team's culture, citing a lack of rules and accountability as the root cause of their struggles this season.

The struggling White Sox, who have fallen out of contention and undergone significant trades, are now facing scrutiny over their internal dynamics.

The timing of Middleton’s comments adds more intrigue, with the White Sox preparing to host the New York Yankees for a three-game set, starting tonight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to ESPN, Middleton, who moved to the Yankees on trade deadline day, said the White Sox are guilty of a culture that lacks structure and guidelines, resulting in rookie players allegedly dozing off in the bullpen during crucial MLB games.

"We came in with no rules… I don't know how you police the culture if there are no rules or guidelines to follow because everyone is doing their own thing. Like, how do you say anything about it because there are no rules? You have rookies sleeping in the bullpen during the game. You have guys missing meetings. You have guys missing PFPs (pitcher fielding practices), and there are no consequences for any of this stuff." - Keynan Middleton, via ESPN

Middleton's explosive claims paint a concerning picture of a team grappling with internal issues. However, the White Sox management has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the matter.

Keynan Middleton’s allegations leave White Sox with point to prove against Yankees

As the trade deadline dust settled, Keynan Middleton's departure from the White Sox has sparked fresh discussions about the club’s overall direction.

Despite the hopes of contending this season, the team’s record currently reads a terrible 45-68 under the helm of first-year manager Pedro Grifol, who took over after Tony La Russa's departure.

In contrast, Middleton's new team, the Yankees, seems to have struck the right chord when it comes to team culture. He was effusive in his praise for the Yankees' structured environment and the clear expectations set by the organization.

"The second I found out I was traded, I shaved my face... I was ready to play by their rules because all I want to do is win games. ... You know how to act [here]. You know not to be late and you know there are consequences if you are late." - Keynan Middleton, via ESPN

As they gear up to face Middleton and the Yankees, all eyes will be on the South Siders. Middleton's remarks have brought the spotlight on the franchise's leadership, raising important questions about the need for a stronger sense of accountability and a more cohesive team culture.