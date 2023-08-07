Fact Check: Why was Kevin Brown suspended? Exploring Orioles broadcaster’s lengthy absence for bizarre reason

According to the website Awful Announcing, Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown has been suspended from on-camera productions since July 23rd for nothing more than an accurate observation of the team's historical struggles against the Tampa Bay Rays. He was shifted to the radio broadcast following the series, however, he has not been heard during productions since July 26th.

During the broadcast, Kevin Brown took a deep dive into the Orioles' struggles in recent seasons while playing at Tropicana Field, something that Baltimore owner John Angelos reportedly was not happy about. It's worth mentioning that Brown used the past struggles as an example of how well the team has performed this year.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU

As seen in the video above, Brown's comments on the team's lack of success at Tropicana Field precluded his praise of the team and their growth as a powerhouse in the MLB. This was not a sentiment shared by the head honcho of the team.

The much-maligned owner of the Baltimore Orioles, John Angelos, was reportedly behind the decision to suspend Brown indefinitely because he showcased the team's struggles against their division rivals. Sports media figure Roy Firestone confirmed the suspicions that Angelos was behind the decision.

It's a disappointing knock against one of this season's feel-good teams, as the young and exciting Baltimore Orioles have put the league on notice, posting a 70-42 record as of Monday. If the club can maintain its current .625 win percentage, it would be the highest finish for the team since 1979 when they finished 102-57.

A look at Kevin Brown's career so far

The beloved, and now-suspended Brown graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. In 2010, he began covering baseball, spending several seasons as the director of broadcasting and media relations for the Syracuse Chiefs, while also calling their radio and television broadcasts. The Chiefs are the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Aside from his duties with the Baltimore Orioles, Brown covers several sports for ESPN, including the NCAA Div. I Hockey Championship, Little League World Series, and Women’s College World Series.