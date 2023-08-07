Delaware vs Maryland Little League World Series 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The Little League World Series regional play will continue on Monday night, as Delaware will battle Maryland in the elimination bracket of the Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament. The winner-take-all game is set to begin at 7 pm ET, with the winner advancing to battle the loser of the match between Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.

One of the biggest tournaments in the world, the Little League World Series continues to draw fans and athletes from across the nation, as they pursue the youth baseball crown. Either Delaware or Maryland will have to win their next top games to advance to the Mid-Atlantic Region Championship game.

Media Little League advances to the winners bracket of the Mid Atlantic Regionals with a 6-2 win over Montgomery County, Maryland.



Earlier in the regional games, Delaware fell 4-0 to Washington D.C., whereas Maryland dropped their opening match against Pennsylvania 6-2. Monday night's game, which will be held in Bristol, Connecticut, will see both teams hang on for their hopes of advancing.

For fans of either team, the game will be broadcast on the sports streaming service ESPN+ beginning at 7 pm ET. Supporters will also be able to follow along with the website for live updates.

Here for Media Little League's opening round matchup of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament against Maryland's Montgomery County.







The Little League World Series has been the launching pad for several MLB superstars

One thing that makes the Little League World Series exciting to watch is the fact that you never know who may become stars in the MLB. Given the age of the players, there is a realistic chance that this is the furthest they go with the sports, however, dozens of MLB stars began in the youth tournament.

"Recognize these guys? Lance Lynn and Randal Grichuk both played in the Little League World Series as kids. #STLCards" - @BallySportsMW

Current MLB stars that played in the tournament include Lance Lynn of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Michael Conforto of the San Francisco Giants, and Randal Grichuk of the Los Angeles Angels.